'Attack on Titan' Survey Corps Test: Join Eren, Mikasa, and Levi

"Attack on Titan" fans can now join the ranks of the Survey Corps and become one of humanity's elite soldiers. Fans can take the test and see if they have what it takes to fight for humanity's survival and officially be recognized as a member of famed Survey Corps.

Facebook/AttackOnTitanThis episode shows how far Mikasa is willing to go just to save Eren.

Every die-hard fan knows the dangers that the job brings from getting eaten alive or simply being left behind in titan territory. Only the brave, and the crazy, join and fight mankind's enemy.

Not long ago, the official "Attack on Titan" website confirmed it will be releasing a test to see which fans are worthy of joining the Survey Corp. The Survey Corps Enrollment Test will test their knowledge on the first and second seasons of the anime.

The test will come in two levels: a Soldier Class and a Squad Leader Class. All questions will come first 13 compiled volumes of Hajime Isayama's original manga as well as the Shingeki no Kyojin guidebook.

Those who take the test have exactly one hour to answer 100 questions. Only those who correctly answer at least 70 questions will pass and will be inducted into the ranks of the Survey Corps.

Passers will receive an official certificate with a special illustration as proof of their achievement. Those who take the test at the Tokyo venue will also have access to limited edition merchandise in advance of their release.

The Soldier Class test will cost around $40 while the Squad Leader Class Test will cost around $50. Fans can also take both test for only $80. Registrations are now available and will close on Nov 7.

The test will be held in Sendai, Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka on Dec. 10. So for those planning on a trip to Japan, this would make for a nice souvenir to take back home.

"Attack on Titan" will return for its third season in 2018.