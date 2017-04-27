Attacks on Christians in Egypt Aimed at Destroying Unity With Muslims, Says Coptic Pope

The twin church bombings that killed 45 people and injured more than 100 others targeted the unity among Muslims and Christians in Egypt and had no relations with any religion. This was declared by Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II during his visit to Kuwait on Tuesday, April 25.

Reuters/David McNew Coptic Christians protest against the killings of people during clashes in Cairo between Christian protesters and military police, and what the demonstrators say is persecution of Christians, in Los Angeles, California, October 16, 2011

Pope Tawadros said during a dinner party that the Palm Sunday attacks were not aimed at the Copts only but at the heart of the most populous Arab nation.

"Unity among Egyptians has existed for the past 14 centuries and these attacks will not affect the Egyptian people," AFP quoted him as saying.

Explosions rocked Coptic churches in the northern cities of Alexandria and Tanta on April 9, which was claimed by the Islamic State terror group. The jihadists threatened further attacks against the Copts who make up some 10 percent of Egypt's population of more than 90 million.

Kuwait's former Minister of Information Mohammad Al-Sanousi expressed amazement at how the Egyptian Copts had forgiven those behind the bombings on their churches. He added that Kuwait welcomes leaders of various sects, a testimony to the country's upholding of religious tolerance and moderation.

Pope Tawadros also lauded the depth of relations between Egypt and Kuwait, saying the two nations "have one destiny." He added that when he returns to Egypt, he will remember Kuwait with love and that his heart and mind harbor love for Kuwait, its Amir and its people.

"Kuwait is characterized by goodness, generosity of its people and its huge interest in issues concerning culture, as well as the care shown by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, the International Humanitarian Leader, towards the church, and all sects and religions living on the beautiful and peace-loving land of Kuwait — the land of peace, harmony and security," he said.