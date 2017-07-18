Audi 2018 A8 Sedan Release Date, Price, Specs News: The First-Ever Level 3-Capable Self-Driving Car

Audi's brand-new A8 sedan, which will be available in the U.S. starting next year, comes with the first-ever Level 3 autonomous-driving system.

Reuters/Albert Gea Audi introduced its new A8 model in Barcelona.

The company might have created such an innovation, which could easily place it at the head of this revolution. On the other hand, the world might not be ready for such technology. According to reports, governments will have the higher power over the Audi Level 3 autonomous-driving system. It is up to them to make the technology available in markets.

For the uninitiated, the levels of the self-driving system indicate the capabilities of the driver-assist program. At Level 3, drivers are allowed to take their hands off the wheel under certain circumstances. Drivers, however, are still required to pay attention to the road in case the need to take back control arises. There are up to five levels of automated driving.

The levels assigned to these autonomous-driving systems are determined by the manufacturer, not by the third-party responsible for testing it. It is presumed that the manufacturer knows the system best, its capabilities, and its limitations.

The German automaker added an "AI traffic jam pilot," a program that allows the system to take over the car in slow-moving traffic (at 60 km per hour). This, however, is only doable on highways wherein physical barriers separate oncoming traffic.

To activate automated driving, drivers must push a button located at the center console. The Audi A8 2018 will be able to control the car's acceleration, braking, steering, as well as starting from a dead-stop. With Audi's Level 3 autonomous-driving system, the car will be able to drive itself at speeds up to 37 mph.

Aside from the revamped automated driving system, the Audi A8 will have a new infotainment system, a fully active electric system, and a mild hybrid engine.

Audi's all-new A8 is slated to launch sometime next year. As for its price, it is expected to start at $103,000.