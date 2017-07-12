Audi A8 News: Automaker Debuts New Model, Traffic Jam Pilot Feature in Barcelona

Automobile giant Audi has introduced the new A8 at the Audi Summit in Barcelona. One of the model's new features is the Audi AI traffic jam pilot, which makes driving a lot more comfortable for people always stuck in traffic.

Reuters/Albert Gea Audi introduced their new A8 model in Barcelona.

The company said their new model comes "with a new design language, an innovative touchscreen operating concept and a systematically electrified drive," according to Audi's official website.

The automaker is known for its sports appeal, which is showcased on the exterior design of the new A8. The front end has a wide and upright Singleframe grille, complemented by a long muscular body which exemplifies elegance and sophistication.

The controls in the new Audi A8 model are accessed through fingertip response. A 10.1-inch touchscreen display is located at the center of the instrument panel, where the owner can control the infotainment system. A second touchscreen display is located at the center where other functions such as air-conditioning and text input can be accessed.

However, one of the biggest advancements featured on the new A8 model is highly automated driving. In 2018, Audi will begin production of cars that will have piloted driving functions such as parking pilot, traffic jam pilot and garage pilot.

The A8 model presented in Barcelona already has the Audi AI traffic jam pilot, which allows the driver to relax when driving in a slow-moving traffic. It can function in traffic movement of up to 37.3 miles per hour (mph) on freeways and highways only, with physical barriers in between the carriageways.

The traffic jam pilot feature can take over starting, accelerating, steering and braking, letting the driver do other things such as watch a movie or talk on the phone. However, there's a limit to this function, which will require the driver to return to having full control of the vehicle.

Also, driving laws will determine which activities will be allowed even with the traffic jam pilot.