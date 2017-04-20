Audi e-tron Sportback Concept Release Date, Specs News: Coupe Concept Previews Automaker's 2019 Electric Vehicle

At Auto Shanghai 2017, Audi introduced the e-tron Sportback concept, a design study that previews the German automaker's upcoming electric vehicle.

(Photo: Audi)A promotional image for the Audi e-tron Sportback Concept.

The e-tron Sportback concept is the second all-electric vehicle from Audi. It follows the e-tron quattro concept which was first introduced at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. The latter is slated for release in 2018 while the former will enter production in 2019.

The four-door coupe concept has one electric motor at the front and two at the rear, providing power to all four wheels. The electric powertrain delivers 429 horsepower and can go from 0 to 62.1 miles per hour (mph) in just 4.5 seconds. It also comes with a 95-kilowatt liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery for a combined all-electric driving range of 310.7 miles.

Audi's new electric vehicle also comes with several other technologies such as digitally controlled matrix LED lights for optimal visibility day or night. The coupe's lighting fixtures come with innovative and complex functions that enable vision and interaction with the car's surroundings. Aside from the narrow daytime running lights, there are also light fields below the signature Singleframe grille with over 250 LED units which can be used to create graphics or communicative signs.

The e-tron Sportback concept also has small cameras that replace the exterior mirrors. This not only improves air flow but also eliminates a blind spot created by the physical mirrors. The images captured are then projected onto separate displays on both sides of the doors.

In terms of design, the e-tron Sportback concept features a dynamic aesthetic with sculpted surfaces, pronounced wheel arches and 23-inch six-spoke wheels. Inside, the cabin comes with futuristic displays on the center console and dashboard.

When the Audi e-tron Sportback concept enters production in a couple of years, it is expected to stay true to its original design. Car enthusiasts will get a better idea once the final version of the e-tron quattro concept is released next year.