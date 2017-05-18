Audi Q8 Sport Concept Release Date, Specs News: Infotainment System With Android OS Showcased at Google I/O 2017

The Audi Q8 Sport Concept makes an appearance at Google I/0 2017 to preview its next-generation infotainment system that is fully integrated with the tech giant's Android operating system (OS).

AudiA promotional image for the Audi Q8 Sport Concept's infotainment system

Google's Android OS is currently on millions of smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices. Now, the tech giant is beginning to expand its reach and establish its presence inside vehicles.

A lot of automakers already offer Android Auto connectivity on their cars. However, this setup only ports the OS when the Android smartphone is plugged in. On the other hand, the infotainment system that the Audi Q8 Sport Concept debuts has Google's mobile OS seamlessly integrated with Android functionalities already integrated into the underlying software. Thus, it can function even if the smartphone isn't connected to the infotainment system.

"Where cars are going, everything is integrated into one display. We think the future is a much more seamless, integrated system," Patrick Brady, vice president of engineering for Android, told Bloomberg.

The Audi Q8 Sport Concept's large MMI touchscreen infotainment system, which is located on the center dashboard, is able to stream Spotify and Google Play Music. It also has access to Google Assistant as well as Google Maps for navigation.

Moreover, the message center fields incoming messages and calls so drivers won't need to check their smartphones. Android integration can also be seen in the Audi virtual cockpit found in the driver's direct field of view.

Audi mentioned that in the near future, more smartphone apps could make their way to their vehicles provided that they meet the requirements of Google and the automaker.

The Android-infused infotainment system is currently showcased at Google I/O 2017, which kicked off on Wednesday, May 17, and will run until Friday, May 19. It is expected to make its way to not only Audi and Volvo vehicles but those from other automakers as well.

Meanwhile, the Audi Q8 Sport Concept's production version, Q8, is expected to arrive sometime in 2018.