Audi Self-Driving Car News: Automaker Gets Approval to Test in New York

Though most of the attention nowadays seems to be on Google, Uber and their much-publicized lawsuit, its business as usual for the rest of the car companies in the competitive autonomous vehicle race. Now, its Audi who has gained an advantage as it becomes the first automaker to gain approval to test their self-driving cars in New York.

AudiA promotional image for Audi's self-driving car.

This week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Audi will begin testing on New York roads by Tuesday, June 13. The German automaker's self-driving cars will begin testing in Albany, near the state capitol.

"This emerging technology has the potential to decrease accidents and save lives on our roadways, and with this approval we are one step closer to a safer and stronger New York for all," said Cuomo.

This initiative takes advantage of the year-long provision for testing self-driving cars that was included in the state's $153 million budget.

Previously, car companies were not able to hold testing in New York because of a 1971 state law that required drivers to have one hand on the wheel while driving. Following the approval of the state budget, New York is now able to push for the pilot testing of these automated vehicles. However, it's only to be done under the supervision of the New York State Police.

During this year-long program, Audi will be bringing in their Level 3 autonomous vehicles. According to Society of Automobile Engineers (SAE), level 3 automation means that the automated driving system can control all aspects of driving such as steering, braking, accelerating and monitoring the vehicle. But, the driver is expected to respond accordingly whenever there is a request to intervene.

While testing, two trained engineers will be inside Audi's self-driving cars. They are tasked to monitor the system and ensure safety. One will be in the front seat while the other will be sitting in the back.

"We have been leading the way in the development of piloted driving technology for more than a decade now and testing in real-world environments is a key step in our pursuit of safer roads," said Scott Keogh, president of Audi of America.

Audi has announced plans to launch their self-driving car by 2021.