Audible Body Art? Artist Creates Soundwave Tattoos

With the stigma on tattoos finally starting to take a backseat, artists are scrambling to innovate the popular form of body art. A recent development by start-up tattoo studio Skin Motion introduced what may be the most memorable form of tattoos yet.

Facebook/skinmotionofficial Promotional picture for soundwave tattoos.

Getting inked has been especially popular with the younger generation in the recent decade. Full sleeves, backs inked with massive portraits and even the minimalist's inconspicuous symbols have started to perforate. Tattoo artists have never been more popular and Skin Motion's newest contribution to art may signal a new wave of people looking to decorate their skin.

Soundwave tattoos are the brainchild of tattoo artist Nate Siggard, who relentlessly looked for a way to make tattoos more memorable. The concept behind it is that the ink will be done in the form of soundwaves and when it is scanned through the lenses of a smartphone app, audio will be played back. In a recent Facebook post, Siggard posted a video wherein his girlfriend and his child are saying "I love you."

Given that most people looking to get inked are those hoping to create a memento that will last a lifetime, the idea has become popular and messages have started pouring in. People can now get a soundwave tattoo that can playback an audio of a dog barking or the voice of a deceased loved one. The Skin Motion app works in tandem with the tattoo and it is set to launch in June. Pre-orders are now available online.

The tattoo community has generally received the idea positively with people saying that it would be a nice way to take the sounds they love to wherever they choose to go. Others are praising it for the original idea of integrating art with today's technology.

The app's cost is separate from that of the tattoo in order to allow the artist and the team behind him to work comfortably with all the resources needed to create such a memorable and permanent form of art.

Skin Motion is accepting applications for the waiting list to get a soundwave tattoos.