Augmented Reality News: On Google's ARCore Against Apple's ARKit

REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo A man poses with his mobile phone displaying the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo in front of a busy crossing in Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2016.

With the current capabilities of modern day technology, there is a lot of opportunities for companies to excel. Recently, it seems that tech giants Apple and Google will be standing on the same battleground again when it comes to bringing augmented reality to its full potential. Google will be playing their trump card in the form of ARCore, while Apple will be battling it out using the newly revealed ARKit, which was unveiled just a few weeks ago.

"Apple is about to get about 500 million people into AR all in one quarter thanks to iOS 11," Robert Scoble, a mixed-reality consultant at the Transformation Group, told the BBC. "This represented a real threat to Android and Google has responded with a fairly interesting effort with ARCore. But I hear there's another shoe to drop on 12 September when we expect to see Apple announce new iPhones. This battle is just beginning."

Further reports also revealed that Google is taking a backseat as they figure out how to make Project Tango augmented reality work. Instead, they have introduced the ARCore, which functions similar to Apple's ARKit, in that they do not require big sensors to detect movement and depth. It seems that the technology from Google will first hit phones from Samsung and their very own Pixel, whereas Apple will be focusing on bringing augmented reality technology in the ARKit through the upcoming launch of the iOS 11.

According to Reuters, Google initially tried to work it out with the Project Tango, which uses sensors to detect depth, but it seems that the search giant has more success in making it fully functional with ARCore. There have also been reports of the accuracy of Apple's ARKit. With the upcoming unveiling of at least three iPhones on Sept. 12, fans are excited to see how Google will respond to Apple's advantage in the form of the highly-anticipated iOS 11.