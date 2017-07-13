Austin Forsyth Still Felt Nervous to Propose to Joy-Anna Duggar After 15 Years of Friendship

It was only last year that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth started courting after being friends for 15 years. In November 2016, they got engaged and in May this year, they got married on a date that surprised their fans.

TLC/DCL A photo of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth on "Jill and Jessa: Counting On"

In a recent episode of "Counting On," Forsyth revealed the events that surrounded his proposal. He said that Joy-Anna was not aware of his plan to propose. She thought that she was only bringing her sisters Johanna and Jennifer to go horseback riding. His now-wife arrived driving a car and he uttered that she was a special girl driving a car into the woods.

The 23-year-old revealed that before his now-wife arrived, he was really nervous, according to People. When she came, reality sunk in that he would be asking her to spend the rest of her life with him. Of course, Joy-Anna was more than happy to say yes. She said that she was very happy to marry her best friend. Mr. Forsyth also helped his son for the proposal, according to In Touch.

Austin's parents were happy for him marrying his longtime friend but before they allowed him to propose, they gave him a condition — he had to flip five houses and he did with amazing speed. The happy couple met at church when the Forsyth family moved to Arkansas. The pair has been doing ministry work together.

Three months after the proposal, Austin and Joy-Anna tied the knot. Their wedding date kept fans guessing. It was speculated to coincide with the 19-year-old bride's birthday. But to everyone's surprise, they got married five months before her birthday.

The newlyweds spent their honeymoon in Switzerland. Austin and Joy-Anna chose Switzerland because of its beauty and the groom wanted to see the Swiss paradise.

"Counting On" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.