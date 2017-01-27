Australian Open 2017: Williams Sisters Go Head-to-Head In Another Grand Slam Title Match

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

They may be great players and sisters, but there can only be one champion in the tournament. After seven years, Venus and Serena Williams will go head-to-head once more in a Grand Slam final, both striving to claim the 2017 Australian Open Grand Slam singles title on Saturday, Jan. 28.

REUTERS/Max RossiVenus Williams (L) and Serena Williams owave after defeating Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia and Olga Savchuk of Ukraine in their women's doubles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 25, 2014.

On Thursday, the sisters both emerged victorious from their respective semifinal games. Venus heads to the final after defeating CoCo Vandeweghe 6-7, 6-2, 6-3. On the other hand, the younger Williams claimed her spot in the final after defeating Croatia's Mirjana Lučić-Baroni in less than an hour, 6-2, 6-1.

After seven years, it is going to be the first time the sisters will face each other for a title match. But it will not be the first time for the Williams sisters to play on opposing sides of the court with a Grand Slam title win at stake.

All in all, Venus and Serena's upcoming faceoff will be their 15th major game and 9th major final match. The two first fought in a Grand Slam singles final in the 2001 U.S. Open where the big sister went home with the trophy.

However, over the years, Serena has taken the lead, winning six times out of their past eight major final games against each other.

What makes the situation more interesting is, while Venus already has seven Grand Slam singles titles, the 36-year-old Williams has yet to bag her first Australian Open title. And now, she has to beat her sister - who has six Australian Open titles - to get it.

In an interview at the Australian Open website, Venus admits the upcoming final match will not be easy, saying that her younger sister "doesn't have too many weaknesses." She adds: "I'm going to do what I can to earn it. ... I'm thinking about, 'What do I have to do to earn that?' That's my mentality right now."

Serena, on the other hand, will not be taking the match against her sister lightly as well. In a separate report on the same website, the younger Williams said: "She's my toughest opponent — nobody has ever beaten me as much as Venus has."

Serena adds: "No matter what happens, we've won. ... A Williams is going to win this tournament."

Venus and Serena's match is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. AEST or 3:30 a.m. EST of the same day.