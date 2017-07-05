Avast Pro 2017 Review: Impressive Cyber-Security with a Price

Facebook/Avast Avast Pro secures a DNS system with its RealSite.

While Avast is synonymous to free antivirus to many computer users, there is no denying that it is a cyber-security giant, much more now that its latest product, the Avast Pro Antivirus, has fallen in the good graces of its users.

With AVG and Avast now combining forces — thanks to the latter's acquisition of the former — many have been impressed with the arrival of Avast Pro Antivirus as it provides real-time virus protection, URL filtering, a password manager, browser clean-up module, wireless network checker, and a secure browser for your online banking and shopping.

As if the aforementioned cyber security features were not enough, the antivirus protection also boasts of several fine-tuning options once it has been installed. Upon clicking the Customize module of Avast Pro Antivirus, users are given the freehand to choose from 17 modules they wish to install. For instance, if a user deems it unnecessary for his device to have browser extensions, all he has to do is uncheck the boxes, and they will be ignored.

While Avast Free comes with many things that Avast Pro Antivirus offers, the latter clearly comes with the upper hand. After all, the main selling point of the Avast Pro is RealSite, which secures a DNS system, protecting the computers from DNS hijacks and prevents the user from being scammed by copycat sites. As it also comes with a sandbox that successfully tests suspicious sites, there is no denying that devices are better protected with Avast Pro Antivirus as compared to its free counterpart.

With all of its features, there is no denying that Avast Pro Virus is, indeed, a wise choice for computer owners. However, it comes with its own share of downside: its price. For a single computer, Avast Pro Antivirus comes with a price of roughly $51 for a year of use, the same amount that McAfee charges for keeping as many computers safe.