'Avatar 2' News: Joel Moore, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Others Return for the Sequel

Oscar-winning movie "Avatar" is coming back! The sequel to James Cameron's blockbuster is said to come out soon, and many are already asking about the film's development. Will the movie stick to the original concept? Is the cast coming back? Luckily for fans, recent reports did not fail as they shared who are coming back for "Avatar 2."

Facebook/Avatar A promotional photo of James Cameron's movie "Avatar."

"Avatar 2" is in full swing. After many years of speculations, Cameron's sequel to the box office hit "Avatar" is finally happening. A lot of news said that the film is currently in development and will start production soon. In line with this, reports have also appeared that several cast members from the original "Avatar" film will be coming back.

Joel David Moore is coming back for the sequel. Moore plays Dr. Norm Spellman, one of the scientists assigned to the Avatar Program. It can be remembered that Spellman was one of the characters who stayed behind with the Na'vi, so his return is definitely a no brainer.

A very important cast member also reported to return is Sam Worthington, who plays Jake Sully in the series. In the movie, Jake was one of the people assigned to the Avatar Program and he eventually joined with the Na'vi people after falling in love with a character named Neytiri.

If Worthington is coming back, so is Zoe Saldana, who plays the Na'vi Neytiri. She is the daughter of the chief of the Na'vi clan and had a major role in the entirety of the first "Avatar" film.

Aside from these actors, other cast members reported to return are Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver who will be reprising their original roles.

"Avatar 2" has seen a lot of delays in the past years but today, the film is very much alive and on its way to production this summer. The sequel to the hit movie is said to come out in December 2018; however, Cameron noted that that date is still tentative. So, while "Avatar 2's" exact release date is still unknown, the director has assured that it will come out soon.