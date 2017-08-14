'Avatar 2' News: Josh Brolin Clarifies Remarks About James Cameron, 'Quit Making Problems Where They Don't Exist'

(Photo: Rueters/Mario Anzuoni) Featured in the image is actor Josh Brolin.

Josh Brolin has revealed in a recent interview that James Cameron approached him for a role in "Avatar 2," but turned it down.

The actor talked about the incident in an interview with Esquire, explaining that tension resulted from him declining to be part of the film.

If I don't want to do Avatar, I'm not going to do Avatar. James Cameron's f—ing calling me this name and that name. Whatever. If James Cameron came to me and said, "Hey, man, why'd you say that?" I'd go, "Because it happened."

Brolin did not elaborate on the incident and what role he was supposed to play in "Avatar 2," but following the release of the interview, however, articles that took the remark out of context started popping up.

The actor then took to Instagram to clarify what he said, saying, "My diatribe on films I might have turned down in the past in place of whatever artistic path I wanted to be on at that time I take full responsibility for and was spoken about in light jest ..."

While fans will not see Brolin in "Avatar 2," fans will get to watch him in two major comic book franchises with very important roles for each.

He will star alongside Ryan Reynolds in "Deadpool 2" as the telekinetic mercenary cyborg Cable, a character of vital significance in the comics and the story of the Merc with a Mouth in general.

He also plays the role of the mad titan Thanos, the big bad in "Avengers: Infinity War" with the power and strength that urge every superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to band together.

Meanwhile, filming for "Avatar 2" and the rest of the three follow-ups will begin soon after several delays. Cameron revealed to Empire that the villain will be Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) in all four films.