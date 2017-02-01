'Avatar 2' Release Date News: Filming to Finally Begin This August

The filming for "Avatar 2" will officially commence this year as director James Cameron has finished penning the script for the sequel and the three more that will follow.

As Cameron said in the past, he was working on the script for "Avatar 2" and the three other follow-ups all at the same time, referring to it as the "most challenging" task he has ever taken on. Essentially, he stitched together an eight-hour story.

20th Century Fox A screenshot from the first film, "Avatar"

The director recently revealed to The Daily Beast that the production for "Avatar 2" will begin this August. During the interview, he went into detail about his approach to write all the upcoming films all at once.

"They've all been developed equally. I've just finished the script to Avatar 5. I'm now starting the process of active prep. I'll be working with the actors in the capture volume in August, so I'm booked in production every day between now and then," he explained.

"Avatar 2" has suffered several delays. It was originally slated to come out in 2014, five years after the release of the original, which went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time.

It was then delayed to 2015, then 2016 and eventually its current release date, which is Christmas 2018. Cameron has said in the past that this is the current date, but it could still change.

However, with the bulk of the work done, it looks like Cameron and his team are on track to beat the "Avatar 2" deadline they set for themselves this time. Now, the first order of business for the August production is doing motion capture.

"Our volume is up and running and everything is designed, and so we're going full-guns right now. I feel like I've been let out of jail, because I've been in the writing cave for the last two years. I'm actually enjoying life. I don't enjoy writing. I wouldn't wish writing on a dog," the director said.