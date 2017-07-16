'Avatar 2' Release Date, Cast News: Sigourney Weaver Explains Why Movie Has 4 Sequels

Facebook/Avatar James Cameron's "Avatar" is set to have four more sequels.

"Avatar 2" is officially underway, and what is even more exciting for the fans, who have been waiting for a follow-up film for years, is that there will be more sequels to look forward to.

Apparently, James Cameron's "Avatar," which revolved around the lives of a nature-connected alien race called the Na'vi, will have four more sequels.

Sigourney Weaver, who stars in the film franchise, recently had an interview with Entertainment Weekly, wherein she shared about the sequels planned for the 2009 science fiction drama.

"There's a very good reason why it turned out to be four sequels," she told the publication. "Having read all four of them, I think they're absolutely extraordinary and worth the wait," she added.

Weaver plays Dr. Grace Augustine, who had already died in the first film. Despite her character's demise, she revealed that she will start working on the sequels soon. It is still quite unclear as to how Weaver's character will come back. Will she get resurrected?

The sequels are said to tackle similar issues around race and the environment that the original film did.

She went on to say that "These films are very much about the peril of this beautiful planet, and Cameron is continuing the same themes of greed and callousness of the corporations and plight of the indigenous people."

Weaver also said that "Avatar" is the "most ambitious project" she has been involved in.

According to Coming Soon, pre-production on the sequels has been in the works in New Zealand since April, and filming will officially start in two months. Apart from Weaver, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, and Joel David Moore will also be returning. They will be joined by new cast members Cliff Curtis from "Fear the Walking Dead" and Oona Chaplin from "Game of Thrones."

"Avatar" 2 is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 18, 2020. The next two sequels are slated for Dec. 17, 2021 and Dec. 20, 2024, respectively. The first two sequels are reportedly being shot simultaneously.