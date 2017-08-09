'Avatar 2' Release Date, Cast News: Stephen Lang's Quaritch to Return as Main Villain in All Four Sequels

Facebook/Avatar Featured in the images is Stephen Lan, who plays Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron's "Avatar" films.

Award-winning director James Cameron is currently working on four sequels to the hit 2009 film "Avatar," with the first follow-up scheduled for release three years from now.

Back in 2013, the director confirmed that Stephen Lang will be reprising his role as the main villain Colonel Miles Quaritch in the sequels.

In an interview with Empire, Cameron revealed that the upcoming sequels of the fantasy/sci-fi film will still feature the same set of characters, and it looks like he has not changed his mind over Lang's character still being the big bad in the "Avatar" series.

"There are new characters and a lot of new settings and creatures, so I'm taking characters you know and putting them in unfamiliar places and moving them on this greater journey," he said. "But it's not a whole bunch of new characters every time. There's not a new villain every time, which is interesting. Same guy," the director went on to say.

Cameron added, "He is so good and he just gets better. I know Stephen Lang is gonna knock this out of the park."

Along with Lang, other confirmed returning cast members include Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace Augustinel, and Joel David Moore as Norm Spellman.

Newcomers include "Fear the Walking Dead" actor Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, "Game of Thrones" actress Oona Chaplin as Varang, and the most recently added cast member, "San Andreas" actor Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet.

As for the plot of the upcoming sequel, Cameron has been keeping the details under wraps, but he has reportedly teased that the sequels' storyline follows Jake and Neytiri's family and their struggle with the humankind.

"Avatar 2" will begin shooting this fall, on Sep. 25. It is scheduled to open in cinemas on Dec. 18, 2020.