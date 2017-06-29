'Avatar 2' Release Date Latest News: James Cameron's 3D Glasses-Free Plans for Upcoming Sequels Might Push Through

Director James Cameron is planning to make up for the release date delays of the "Avatar" sequels by attempting to make the "Avatar 2" film become the first movie in 3D that can be viewed without the use of glasses.

Facebook/AvatarJames Cameron's "Avatar" pushes to become 3D glasses-free.

According to reports, Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment company signed another five-year deal with Christie Digital to be able to come up with state-of-the-art, immersive cinema techniques.

Reports also reveal that Christie will provide one of their latest RGB laser projection systems for the upcoming "Avatar" sequels as part of their deal. Because of this, there is a big chance to see Cameron's plans to create a new 3D experience in cinemas without having to use 3D glasses come into light.

The blockbuster filmmaker first talked about his plans for innovating the 3D cinema experience during a speech at the Centennial Gala of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers in October 2016.

"I'm going to push. Not only for better tools, workflow, high dynamic range and high frame rates — the things we are working toward. I'm still very bullish on 3D, but we need brighter projection, and ultimately I think it can happen — with no glasses. We'll get there," Cameron stated as he accepted an honorary membership at the said event.

While waiting for the official confirmation about the glass-less 3D experience for the upcoming "Avatar" sequels, the production for "Avatar 2" is reportedly scheduled to begin in August 2017 in Manhattan Beach, California. "Our volume is up and running, and everything is designed, and so we're going full-guns right now," Cameron added.

Aside from the upcoming sequel, the "Avatar" movie franchise will also include "Avatar 3" that is set for release on Dec. 17, 2021, "Avatar 4" on Dec. 20, 2024, and "Avatar 5" that is scheduled for release on Dec. 19, 2025.

Production for the next installments of the film will begin shortly after the production of "Avatar 2."