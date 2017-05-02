'Avatar 2' Release Date, News: December Premieres Set for Four Sequels With First One Debuting in 2020

James Cameron's four sequels to 2009's "Avatar" have officially been tagged with release dates. The first sequel, "Avatar 2," is scheduled to premiere in 2020.

'Avatar 2' will premiere in December 2020.

The long-awaited sequel to "Avatar" has been pushed back numerous times already, and fans are hoping that this 2020 release date will stick this time around. The announcement was made on the official Facebook page of the movie, plotting release dates for all four planned sequels.

"Avatar 2" is set to debut on Dec. 18, 2020, with "Avatar 3" scheduled to hit theaters a year after that on Dec. 17, 2021. "Avatar 4," on the other hand, will not premiere until Dec. 20, 2024, followed by "Avatar 5" on Dec. 19, 2025.

All four films are shooting simultaneously, which means Cameron has got a lot on his plate for the next several years with production and post-production work.

Zoe Saldana recently spoke to Screen Rant and revealed that filming will commence this year, specifically in late summer. The actress also revealed that production will likely end sometime in early 2018. She refrained from sharing further details about the upcoming films, although she did express her excitement for them.

Meanwhile, Sigourney Weaver, whose character, Dr. Grace Augustine, was killed in the first "Avatar" film, is set to return for the sequel. It remains to be seen how Cameron will pull it off, although Weaver has nothing but praise for the future films.

"I'm telling you, these scripts are so amazing, I'm not worried about [disappointing fans] at all," Weaver told The Hollywood Reporter. "Am I worried about how we're going to bring them to life? Yes, because they're so ambitious. They're so worth it. They're well worth waiting for. I'm not worried about that at all. We're trying to get it done as quickly as possible."

"Avatar 2" is still over three years away, but if it is anything like the first film, then fans can look forward to a breathtaking holiday season in 2020.