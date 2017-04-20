'Avatar 2' Release Date News: Zoe Saldana Begins Filming This Summer

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" star Zoe Saldana is set to return to yet another huge sci-fi franchise. The actress recently revealed that she will reunite with film director James Cameron for "Avatar 2" in a few months.

Youtube/20th Century Fox A screenshot from the official trailer of the 2009 movie "Avatar."

In a recent interview, Saldana said she's excited to be back in Pandora. Saldana revealed that she will start filming for the long-awaited sequel to 2009's Oscar-winning "Avatar" in the summer, particularly later in the season.

"We're gonna start rehearsals first week of June. We're gonna have table readings first week of June, so I'm excited that we're finally here," she told Yahoo.

She also revealed in another interview that filming for the upcoming sequel would go all the way until early 2018.

With her upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie premiering in two weeks, the actress will hopefully get a chance to rest for a while before heading back to the "Avatar" set to reprise her role in the movie. She also expressed how excited she is to be working again with her mentor, Cameron.

The actress said she has long been missing Cameron and "can't wait to be under his mentorship again because he has been the best role model and the best mentor in the business for me."

"Avatar 2" has been a long time coming. In 2016, former Fox Entertainment Group chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos said Cameron had his own pace when it comes to work so they had to wait patiently. It can be recalled that it took Cameron 12 years after previous global record holder "Titanic" to drop "Avatar." Between the two blockbuster movies, Cameron has generated $4.9 billion in the box office globally for 20th Century Fox. That explains why the studio is happy to wait.

"Avatar 2" does not have a release date yet but it is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2019.