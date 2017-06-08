'Avatar' Mobile Game News: Release to Happen Before Sequel Hits Theaters

The "Avatar" sequel may not be coming out soon, but fans will not have to wait in vain because a mobile game based on the fantasy film is underway.

Facebook/AvatarFoxNext's acquisition of Aftershock will pave the way for an "Avatar" mobile game.

21st Century Fox's new immersive entertainment unit, FoxNext, has reportedly acquired mobile game developer company Aftershock. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, before this happened, Aftershock had already been working on an "Avatar" mobile game with Fox and director James Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment.

As to when the multiplayer strategy mobile game will be released, FoxNext president Salil Mehta told the publication: "We are evaluating rollout but believe it will come out before the sequels. It's an incredible way for many global fans to experience the world of Pandora."

Mehta also expressed that they, in FoxNext, have plans to turn more franchises owned by Fox into mobile games to further maximize their reach to the audiences.

He said: "We see this interactive storytelling as a way to potentially launch new franchises, as well as expand existing Fox properties. We have a lot of IP [intellectual properties] we are looking to bring to Aftershock. Technology is moving incredibly rapidly, and we are trying to stay on top of it and be able to exploit it and bring opportunities to creative storytellers."

Although details regarding the gameplay have not yet been revealed, Screen Rant already thinks that releasing an "Avatar" mobile game prior to the movie sequel is a wise business move for Fox as it can build the hype and keep people interested while the sequel is still in production, considering the fact that the viewers' interest may have decreased with time due to the first film being released way back in 2009.

According to Variety, apart from the announced "Avatar" mobile game, Aftershock currently has two other titles in development.

Other mobile games previously released by FoxNext include "The Simpsons Tapped Out," "Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff," "Animation Throwdown: The Quest for Cards," "Futurama: Game of Drones," "Ice Age Adventures," "Alien: Isolation," and "Sugar Smash: Book of Life."

"Avatar 2" is scheduled to hit cinemas on Dec. 18, 2020.