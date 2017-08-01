'Avatar' Sequel News, Release Date: CCH Pounder Confirmed to Reprise Role as Moat

Facebook/Avatar James Cameron's "Avatar" is set to have four more sequels.

"Avatar 2" is still three years away from its release but some casting reports are already out. Last week, it was reported that CCH Pounder would be reprising her role as the spiritual leader Moat, who was one of the main Na'vi characters in the original film.

Director James Cameron has previously confirmed that there would be four upcoming sequels that will hit theaters between 2020 and 2025. In the 2009 "Avatar" film, Pounder played the spiritual leader of the Na'vi populace and consort to the clan leader himself. She was also the mother of Neytiri, portrayed by Zoe Saldana.

Pounder can be seen on "NCIS: New Orleans" where she portrays Dr. Loretta Wade. She also lends her voice to the character of Amanda Waller in some of DC's animated movies, including the "Batman: Arkham" video games. Among her previous works were "Sons of Anarchy," "ER," "The Shield," "Warehouse 13," "Orphan," "Postcards from the Edge," "Prizzi's Honor," "Face/Off," and "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones."

Last year, Cameron confirmed that "Avatar" would get four more sequels and that filming would start soon. When he announced the filming schedules of the four films in 2016, he explained that instead of filming each of the four movies back-to-back, they would treat all the sequels as if they were one big production.

So far, casting reports reveal that most of the original cast members will reprise their roles in the upcoming "Avatar" movies. Despite Sigourney Weaver's character's death in the 2009 film, Cameron confirmed that she would still be involved in the sequels. However, there are speculations that she might play someone new. Other cast members who are set to return are Saldana and Joel David Moore.

"Avatar 2" will hit theaters on Dec. 18, 2020, while Dec. 17, 2021 will see "Avatar 3" on movie screens. In the meantime, "Avatar 4" and "Avatar 5" will be shown in theaters on Dec. 20, 2024 and Dec. 19, 2025, respectively.