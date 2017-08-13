'Avatar' Sequels Plot News: James Cameron Reveals Stephen Lang Is Main Villain in Upcoming Movies

REUTERS/Fred Prouser Director James Cameron announce a long-term agreement which will bring "Avatar" themed lands to Disney parks as he speaks at a media briefing in Glendale, Calfornia, U.S. on September 20, 2011.

Fans will have one thing less to wonder about as James Cameron recently spilled that actor Stephen Lang is going to be the main villain on all upcoming sequels of "Avatar."

People who have seen the 2009 "Avatar" movie will probably agree that Lang did a great job in portraying the role of Colonel Miles Quaritch, the ferocious head of security for the mining firm who wanted to plunder the pure lands of the Pandora.

In an interview with Empire, Cameron emphasized that the "interesting conceit" of the following "Avatar" sequels is that they will have the same main characters.

Cameron explained: "There are new characters and a lot of new settings and creatures, so I'm taking characters you know and putting them in unfamiliar places and moving them on this greater journey."

However, he continued: "It's not a whole bunch of new characters every time. There's not a new villain every time, which is interesting. Same guy. Same m*********** through all four movies. He is so good and he just gets better. I know Stephen Lang is gonna knock this out of the park."

Fans can attribute Quaritch's toughness in his deep background of military experience. As head of the mining firm's security detail, he evidently did not hesitate with getting blood on his hands just to get the job done.

Since his Pandora gig was an epic fail, it is not surprising for a character like Quaritch to come back with a fiercer presence.

One of the interesting plots in the next "Avatar" film is how he survived those Na'vi-sized arrows that pierced through his exosuit. Added to that, it can also be noted that all of his armed forces, as well as the mining firm's management, were kicked out of Pandora shortly after the Na'vi's victory.

Notably, the ending scene of the first "Avatar" film did not show where Quaritch's body was after he was wounded. But, certainly, it was not seen being transported by his men onto their ships.

Along with Lang, other main cast members like Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver were also confirmed to reprise their roles as Neytiri, Jake Sully and Dr. Grace Augustine, respectively.

The next "Avatar" films are slated to premiere on Dec. 18, 2020, Dec. 17, 2021, Dec. 20, 2024, and Dec. 19, 2025.