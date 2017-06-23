'Avatar' Sequels to Commence Production in September, Adds 'Game of Thrones' Alum Oona Chaplin

The "Avatar" sequels are finally moving along, with production slated to begin later this year and a new name added to the cast.

Facebook/Avatar'Avatar 2' will premiere in December 2020.

Lightstorm Entertainment's John Landau recently revealed at CineEurope in Barcelona that performance capture will commence on Sept. 25. The scripts for all four sequels have been in the works for quite some time, and the films are set to shoot simultaneously.

Landau also explained the main theme in all four movies, as well as what fans can expect. Though each film is structured in a way that it would be able to stand on its own, all of the sequels will make up a big saga.

"At the heart of any movie are the characters," Landau said (via Deadline). "One of the strengths of great scripts are always the universal and relatable themes... There's no more relatable theme than family. At the center of each of our four movies will be the Sully family. Each sequel will play as a stand-alone movie. Each movie's story will come to its own conclusion... However, when looked at as a whole, the journey across all four movies will create an even larger connected epic saga for audiences around the world."

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, who played Jake Sully and Neytiri in the original 2009 film, are set to reprise their roles for the sequels. Sigourney Weaver is also returning, though it remains to be seen how her character will be revived. It can be recalled that Dr. Grace Augustine appeared to have perished in the first movie. It is also possible that Weaver will play a completely different character in the upcoming films.

As for the new face joining the cast, "Game of Thrones" alum Oona Chaplin has been tapped to play a character named Varang, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Varang is described to be a main character who is spirited and tough. She is expected to appear in all four sequels.

Release dates were previously announced for all four films. "Avatar 2" will hit cinemas on Dec. 18, 2020; "Avatar 3" on Dec. 17, 2021; "Avatar 4" on Dec. 20, 2024; and "Avatar 5" on Dec. 19, 2025.