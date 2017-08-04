'Avengers 4' News, Release Date: Film Rumored To Be Partly Set in Tokyo

Facebook/Avengers Promotional image for the 'Avengers'

After "Avengers: Infinity War," the untitled "Avengers 4" movie will likely be the next big superhero gathering in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to reports, the cast and crew of "Avengers" are heading to Tokyo, Japan, soon to start filming for the next installment in the franchise.

Next year, "Avengers: Infinity War" will serve as the culmination of all the films that Marvel has produced since 2008, which started with the movie "Iron Man." Considering how big the upcoming film will be, fans can expect "Infinity War" to feature all the notable characters who have made appearances in an MCU movie since then.

Although "Avengers: Infinity War" is bracing up to be the biggest Marvel movie yet, it is just a part of the company's great plan for the MCU. After its release, fans still have more to look forward to, as Marvel is now gearing up for the launch of the next film in the "Avengers" franchise—"Avengers 4," which will see the fate of the Universe following the threat that Thanos will pose in "Avengers 3."

This week, it was reported that Josh Brolin, who plays Thanos in the franchise, will start filming soon for "Avengers 4." The report came a few weeks after news about the completion of the filming for "Avengers: Infinity War" emerged. Other outlets also state that part of the sequel will be filmed in Tokyo, where the Marvel character Yazuka is rumored to appear. Recently, a new casting call for "Avengers 4" also surfaced, calling for Japanese gangsters and café patrons to work as extras.

As of now, Marvel has not yet confirmed the involvement of Yazuka in "Avengers 4" or Tokyo being one of the filming locations of the upcoming film. However, fans can expect Marvel's official statement on these reports in the following days as filming for "Avengers 4" officially kicks off.