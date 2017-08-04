'Avengers 4' News, Release Date: Josh Brolin Starts Filming Soon

Facebook/Avengers Promotional image for the 'Avengers'

Actor Josh Brolin's plate will be full in the upcoming months. Next year, he will star alongside Ryan Reynolds in Marvel and 20th Century Fox's "Deadpool 2," where he will play Cable. This week, the actor heads back to the set as he starts filming "Avengers 4," where he will reprise his role as Thanos.

Brolin has been working hard for the past few months preparing for his roles in the two Marvel movies. Recently, the actor shared a photo of himself and his new physique, which he was able to achieve after months of working out. As he brings life to Cable in the "Deadpool" sequel and to Thanos in the upcoming "Avengers" installments, fans can expect to see more changes in Brolin's stature in the next few months.

A new poster for the upcoming film "Avengers: Infinity War" debuted at the D23 Expo and gave fans their first look at Thanos. Meanwhile, just last month, filming for the said movie wrapped up. However, it looks like Marvel is not letting Brolin take a break just yet, as the actor revealed recently that he is set to start filming for the next installment of the "Avengers" franchise.

Over on Instagram, Brolin announced: "Going back for more more MORE!" According to reports, he was likely referring to his role in "Avengers 4," which does not have an official title yet. In his post, Brolin also did not specify a starting date for their filming.

It was also recently reported that the cast and crew of "Avengers: Infinity War" will head back to the "Avengers" set soon after the former's filming wraps up. Since "Infinity War" finished shooting last month, production for "Avengers 4" will kick off soon.

Reports also claim that "Avengers 4" will feature Tokyo in some of its scenes.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit theaters on May 4, 2018. Meanwhile, "Avengers 4" will be released a year later on May 3, 2019.