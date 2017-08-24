'Avengers 4' News, Release Date: New Set Photos Confirm Parts of the Film Will Take Place in Japan

Facebook/Avengers A new villain faces the Avengers in the upcoming "Infinity War."

New set photos from "Avengers 4" reveal that some parts of the upcoming film will take place in Japan, confirming previous reports that the movie will feature a number of globe-trotting adventures. The Russo Brothers will reportedly start the principal photography on the film soon since the filming of "Avengers: Infinity War" wrapped weeks ago.

As of now, plot details for "Avengers 4" are still sparse and little is known about how it will pick up after the "Avengers: Infinity War." However, there were previous reports claiming that both films would have a larger scope than the first "Avengers" films. Interesting enough, the new set photos from "Avengers 4" confirm that the film's magnitude will be so large that it will feature different locations around the world, particularly Japan.

The images offer a glimpse of the film's set in Tokyo, Japan. Though none of the main stars are included in the photos, they show some of the film's extras as they prepare for the shoot. According to reports, casting for some Japanese hoodlums and café patron extras are currently underway as production for the upcoming film goes in full swing.

Since "Avengers 4" is filming in Japan, there have been rumors that the movie might include the Japanese Marvel character Yakuza. Speculations grew rife following reports that the film will see a crossover between the character and Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson. With the new Japan set photos for "Avengers 4" surfacing online, rumors about the involvement of Yazuka in the upcoming film grew even louder, although the director of the film has yet to confirm it.

"Avengers 4" will serve as the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will see the return of Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp, as well as Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

"Avengers 4" will hit theaters on May 3, 2019.