'Avengers 4' News, Release Date: Production to Take Place in Scotland Again Next Year

Facebook/avengers 'Avengers: Infinity War' will hit cinemas on May 4, 2018.

Production on "Avengers 4" is currently underway in Japan, but a new report indicates that the film may shoot in Scotland as well.

According to Daily Record, the sequel to "Avengers: Infinity War" will be heading to Scotland once again for production. Earlier this year, some cast members already went to the country to film scenes.

"A second Avengers film is pencilled in for filming in Scotland in 2018. People have been put on standby for another movie next year," a source told the publication. "It won't be until July because the Infinity War premiere is around May and all the cast will be tied up doing promo for that for a month. It's exciting news that people behind something as big as Avengers want to come back to shoot another film here. This is a fantastic boost for the Scottish film industry."

However, as Screen Rant pointed out, the story may not be entirely accurate. For one thing, it is possible that Marvel really is shooting a project in Scotland next year, though it remains to be seen whether it is for "Avengers 4." The publication also explained that filming for both "Avengers" sequels would be done by July 2018, which is the time period the source gave to Daily Record. If the scenes really were for "Avengers," then it is likely that they are just reshoots.

The hype surrounding "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4" is definitely high. It will be the culmination of years of Marvel films, with all of the superheroes introduced thus far expected to make appearances. Some supporting characters are also expected to show up, including Pepper Potts and Happy Hogan.

As previously reported, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jon Favreau are reprising their roles in the upcoming "Avengers" sequel. Robert Downey Jr. shared the news himself when he took to social media to share a photo of them together on set. It is unknown, though, whether Paltrow and Favreau will appear in one or both "Avengers" films.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will premiere on May 4, 2018, with "Avengers 4" following on May 3, 2019.