'Avengers 4' News, Release Date: Russo Brothers Tease Start of Filming for Final 'Avengers' Movie

Facebook/avengers 'Avengers: Infinity War' premieres May 4, 2018, while 'Avengers 4' premieres May 3, 2019.

"Avengers: Infinity War" has yet to be released, but new reports confirm that the untitled "Avengers 4" has already kicked off production. Earlier the previous week, the Russo Brothers went on Facebook to tease the beginning of filming on the final "Avengers" movie in the franchise.

The image shared by the Russo Brothers showed a purple glove with four fingers up and a caption that read, "Beginning the end." The caption confirmed that they had already started working on "Avengers 4," which is the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, a piece of footage for "Avengers: Infinity War" was unveiled at the D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con 2017 that also hinted that "Avengers 4" would be the end for many of the "Avengers'" characters.

As of this writing, the title for "Avengers 4" is still under wraps, and it looks like it will not be revealed anytime soon. In a previous interview with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, he said he intended to keep the title a secret for "as long as possible."

"Avengers 4" is slated for release in 2019, a year after the release of "Avengers: Infinity War" next year. It will serve as the 22nd installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 10th of phase three.

Meanwhile, the first trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" was dropped at the San Diego Comic-Con recently, and Joe Russo revealed that the movie is going to be the longest "Avengers" movie ever, likely ending up in the two and a half hour range.

During the panel for "Avengers: Infinity War" at the convention, Russo said that the upcoming movie and "Avengers 4" would be different from each other, featuring varying tones and storylines.

"They're all big. It's important for both movies to be distinctly different. It's important for them to have different tones, and different narratives, and different surprises for the audience. We've worked really hard at ensuring that the films are tonally different and structurally different," he said.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will open in theaters on May 8, 2018 while "Avengers 4" will be released on May 3, 2019.