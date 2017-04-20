'Avengers 4' News Updates and Details: Spider-Man Set to Appear in 2019 Installment

There is a busy time ahead indeed for Marvel superhero character Spider-Man, who is now confirmed to appear in the next two upcoming "Avengers" movies.

Marvel head Kevin Feige announced on Monday, April 17, that Spider-Man will also be appearing in the upcoming "Avengers 4" movie in 2019 aside from the "Avengers: Infinity War" movie in 2018.

Aside from that, the superhero is also set to appear in the upcoming "Spider-Man: Homecoming" this year, and a sequel to that film which is due in 2019.

"That's as far as it goes for now," Feige said in a group talk with The Hollywood Reporter and several others, indicating that the character may still appear in other Marvel films in the future.

On the other hand, Sony is also working on several "Spider-Man" spinoffs that will focus on characters like Venom and Silver Sable, but Marvel is reportedly not an official partner for these films.

"We had a very particular plan about Spidey himself," Feige said, but he did not elaborate further as to what those plans with Sony are.

The new Spider-Man character is played by Tom Holland, who first debuted the role in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War."

The character will have his chance, however, in the upcoming "Spider-Man: Homecoming" film which is slated for a July 7 release.

The movie also stars Robert Downey Jr. who plays the role of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the whole "Avengers" film franchise. Also starring are Michael Keaton ("Birdman"), Zendaya ("Dancing with the Stars"), Marisa Tomei ("The Wrestler") and Donald Glover ("Community") among others.

The movie centers on how Peter Parker (Holland) is trying to balance his teenage student life and superhero persona with the help of mentor Tony Stark (Downey Jr.). The main villain in the movie is Vulture, who is to be played by Keaton.