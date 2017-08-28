'Avengers 4' Plot Rumors: New Set Photos Show 'Science Bros' in Emotional Scene, Confirm Pepper Potts and Tony's Engagement

Facebook/IronMan Rumors claiming that Tony Stark/Iron Man will die in "Avengers: Infinity War" grow louder.

With the production for "Avengers: Infinity War" recently concluding, and with work on "Avengers 4" just beginning, some Marvel fans expect the studio to start dropping some teasers for the upcoming films. As luck would have it, Marvel did just that and released new set photos that showed Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner in an emotional scene.

The new set photos, courtesy of Page Six, made their way into the internet the past few days and stirred up the curiosity of fans, causing them to wonder about the future of who Marvel fans dubbed as the "science bros."

One of the images showed Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) kissing Tony, an engagement ring on her finger. But what drew the most attention among the photos is that of Tony and Bruce hugging each other, seemingly distressed. Pepper was also there in the background, watching them and looking just as flustered as the two men.

Although it is difficult to figure out what is happening in the scene, fans can be sure that it is not good. The emotion depicted in the set photos was not cheery in any way, and it was as if Tony had just delivered some upsetting news to the two people closest to him. There are speculations that the scene in the photo will find Tony telling Pepper and Bruce about a mission that he has to accomplish in order to save the world from doom but could potentially leave him dead, hence the expressions on their faces.

Despite the new set photos being worrisome, there are still two good things that fans can surmise from them. The first is the knowledge that Iron Man and the Hulk will be able to survive Thanos' first blow. Secondly, Pepper finally accepted Tony's proposal after breaking up with him previously.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will open in theaters on May 4 next year, while the fourth "Avengers" film will be released on May 3, 2019.