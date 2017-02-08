'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast News, Spoilers: Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Explains Importance of Thanos' Character

"Avengers: Infinity War" is still over a year away from its premiere, but the hype surrounding the upcoming film has not waned. With a star-studded cast and the promise of a long-awaited story, fans are looking forward to the great clash between the Avengers and Thanos (Josh Brolin), the villainous Titan in search of all the Infinity Stones. But according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Thanos' role may be bigger than just that of a villain who they need to take down.

Facebook/avengers'Avengers: Infinity War' is set to bow in theaters on May 4, 2018.

While speaking to Collider, Feige revealed that Thanos' character is important in the storyline of "Avengers: Infinity War." Thanos has long been teased in post-credits scenes, and he even made an appearance in the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" film.

"Thanos in Infinity War is – in a movie that has a lot of characters, you could almost go so far as to say he is the main character, and that's a bit of a departure from what we've done before, but that was appropriate for a movie called Infinity War," Feige explained.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will see several superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe joining forces to fight against Thanos, who is on the hunt for all the Infinity Stones for his Infinity Gauntlet. With the combined powers of the Stones, Thanos will be unstoppable. However, despite his best efforts, he still has none of the gems.

Almost all of the Infinity Stones have made their debut, with only the Soul Stone left to be discovered. It remains to be seen if the Soul Stone will debut in "Infinity War" or in some other Marvel film, perhaps "Thor: Ragnarok," but Feige did make it clear that no Stone will be present in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

Production for the upcoming third "Avengers" film has already begun, with some cast members taking to social media to share the news. Pom Klementieff, who will make her debut as Mantis in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," will reprise her role in "Infinity War." Klementieff confirmed as much when she posted a photo of herself wearing a beanie with the "Infinity War" logo.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will premiere on May 4, 2018.