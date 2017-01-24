'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast News, Updates: Mantis, Kraglin Confirmed To Appear; Filming Underway

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Production of "Avengers: Infinity War" is currently underway, with several cast members already confirmed to reprise their roles. More recently, two faces from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise revealed their involvement via Instagram posts.

Facebook/avengers'Avengers: Infinity War' is set to bow in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Pom Klementieff, who is set to play an alien called Mantis in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," will reprise her role for the third "Avengers" film. Klementieff took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing a beanie marked with the "Infinity War" logo.

A photo posted by Pomin8r (@pomin8r) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:11am PST

The same beanie was seen on Sean Gunn when he shared a selfie of himself on the social media platform. Gunn can also be seen holding up an "Avengers" mug.

A photo posted by Sean Gunn (@thejudgegunn) on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:01pm PST

"Starting work on a new project. It's secret, though. I can't say what it is," Gunn joked in the caption.

Gunn played Kraglin, a Ravager, in the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" film. He is going to appear as the character again for the sequel.

Klementieff and Gunn join previously confirmed stars like Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula; Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora; and Chris Pratt, who plays Peter Quill/Star-Lord - all of whom are from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise. Dave Bautista is also set to reprise his role as Drax the Destroyer, even joking to Collider that his filming schedule in Atlanta for "Avengers: Infinity War" is "really bad."

Bautista also talked about the characters who will make appearances in the upcoming superhero ensemble film.

"I don't think anybody who is a current character is not going to be in 'Infinity War,'" he teased in the Collider interview. "That's just my opinion. I haven't gotten confirmation on who all is going to be in the film, but I think that they're really going to go all-out on this."

The main members of the Avengers team are all expected to be in "Infinity War." Recent Marvel heroes like Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Paul Rudd's Ant-Man are also anticipated to appear. Brie Larson, on the other hand, is set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Captain Marvel.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will premiere on May 4, 2018.