'Avengers: Infinity War' News: Black Panther Officially Confirmed for Film

It seems there is no stopping "Avengers: Infinity War" from happening as it is revealed that another major character has started filming for the film. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the role of Black Panther" in the previous Avengers film, will reprise his role in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" after revealing a short behind-the-scenes video of him on the set via Twitter.

The clip was captioned, "Here we go..." where it features three empty chairs, each bearing a name of an important Marvel character, Natasha Romanoff, Steve Rogers, and T'challa, thus confirming that Black Panther will in fact be a part of "Avengers: Infinity War." This, however, doesn't really come as much of a surprise seeing that Black Panther will have his own solo film, which will be released before "Avengers: Infinity War."

Marvel Studios has definitely done well in terms of the expanded universe concept as they have managed to beautifully tie in all the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Prepping up for a 2018 release, "Avengers: Infinity War" is described by Marvel Studios as the pinnacle of all the MCU movies that began in 2008 with the release of Iron Man.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, "Avengers: Infinity War" will consist of several blockbuster names from many different Marvel films. Leading the fray are Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Christ Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and Scarlet Johansson (Black Widow), who all starred together in the first Avengers films. They will be joined by Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier), Paul Bettany (J.A.R.V.I.S/Vision), Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange). Even the main characters of the highly successful "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Vin Diesel (Groot) and Dave Bautista (Drax), will be a part of the new Avengers film.

That's a whole lot of big name stars for one film.