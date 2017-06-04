'Avengers: Infinity War' News: 'Black Panther' Villain, Man Ape Confirmed for Movie

The cast of "Avengers: Infinity War" continues to expand as it has been learned that another "Black Panther" character is set to appear in the highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie.

MarvelIt has been confirmed that one of "Black Panther's" villains, Man Ape, will appear in "Avengers: Infinity War."

It has been said that the upcoming stand-alone "Black Panther" movie will serve as a link to "Avengers: Infinity War." After it was speculated late last month that the third "Avengers" movie will feature another Black Panther character, Shuri (the female Black Panther portrayed by Letitia Wright), it has been learned that another character from the upcoming movie will reappear in "Avengers: Infinity War" three months after it hits the theaters, namely Man Ape (Winston Duke).

Based on the listing of IMDb, Duke's villainous character is included in the cast of "Avengers: Infinity War." While it remains unclear what the extent of his role will be, reports claim that it is sure that he will be part of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie.

Man Ape inclusion's in "Avengers: Infinity War" came as a surprise to many Marvel fans. After all, the character was not expected to be a major one in "Black Panther." Hence, it is now suspected that Marvel may have tweaked Man Ape's background to make him more relevant in "Black Panther" and in MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) on the whole.

Whether Marvel has re-worked Man Ape or not, it is becoming clearer that "Black Panther" will be a major movie in the MCU, indeed. After all, it was no less than Marvel Studio's president Kevin Feige who revealed earlier that the Chadwick Boseman-starrer is an important project for the studio as its events will link to "Avengers: Infinity War."

While not much about the "Black Panther" movie is known for now, it is already expected that the movie may include Thanos's (Josh Brolin) attack on T'Challa's (Boseman) Wakanda kingdom, something that will serve as a prelude to "Avengers: Infinity War."

"Black Panther" hits the theaters on Feb. 9, 2018 while "Avengers: Infinity War" arrives on May 4, 2018.