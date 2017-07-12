'Avengers: Infinity War' News: Film Heads Back to the Big Apple to Shoot Final Scene

Facebook/AvengersInfinityWarSaga Promotional photo for "Avengers: Infinity War"

Production for "Avengers: Infinity War" is now in full swing and new reports suggest that its cast and crew are currently in Queens, New York, to shoot scenes there. Since its production kicked off six months ago, the film has so far wrapped filming in Atlanta, Georgia, and in several parts of the United Kingdom.

Reports say that the superhero sequel headed back to the Big Apple to shoot one of the final scenes before production officially ends. Several signposts were reportedly previously in place outside Queens hotel Penthouse @ Ravel that informed the public of closures around the area. There was also a public notice about an upcoming shoot for a movie codenamed "Mary Lou," which is the production codename for "Avengers: Infinity War."

Based on the photos of the flyers uploaded by Twitter user XMeIDNY on the social microblogging site, the shoot was set for July 10 outside the 8-08 Queens Plaza S, Long Island City. It was not specified until when the shooting would occur in the area.

Although it was not yet clear who among the cast members were joining the shoot, there were speculations that since it was set in New York City, the superheroes based there such as Tom Holland's Spider-Man or Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange might be involved in the scene. Other rumors also suggested that the sequences set in Queens may be of Stark as he recruits Spider-Man for a new mission.

For the last couple of weeks, "Avengers: Infinity War" set photos have surfaced and gave fans a peek at what was in store for them in the film. Previously, some images confirmed that the movie would include alleged NYC scenes that were actually shot in Atlanta. There was also a photo of a wrecked New York cab in Georgia's capital.

"Avengers: Infinity War" hits U.S. theaters on May 4, 2018.