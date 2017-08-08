'Avengers: Infinity War' News: Joe Russo Hints at Possible Deaths Among the Heroes

Facebook/Avengers Promotional image for the 'Avengers'

The "Avengers: Infinity War" and untitled "Avengers 4" movies are not only going to see the biggest reunion of the most powerful Marvel superheroes, but they will also hold some intense surprises. Although most of the plot details of the two "Avengers" films are still shrouded in secrecy, the fact that they will serve as the culmination of everything that has taken place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is enough for fans to assume that stakes are going to be higher than ever.

Recently, "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4" co-director Joe Russo teased that the two movies will involve high stakes for the heroes. This is something to be expected, especially now that it is known that they will fight against Thanos while the latter is armed with the Infinity Gauntlet.

"You know, with Winter Soldier and with Civil War, my brother and I like stakes. We believe in stakes for these movies, we fight for stakes on these films, and I think people should be prepared for a very intense experience in both Avengers 3 and Avengers 4. And they should be prepared for some pretty big surprises," Russo shared with io9.

As the Marvel heroes band together in the upcoming films, Thanos will take full advantage of the Infinity Stones to wreak havoc in the universe and to give the heroes a hard time taking him down. Previously, it was revealed that a lot of action sequences will take place on Earth, and it is not going to be anything that Marvel fans have ever seen in the MCU. That alone should be enough to keep fans on edge.

Russo's recent comments seem to tease a major death or two among the heroes, but it remains to be seen who the casualties will be. Considering how intense the two upcoming films will be, it should not come as a surprise if some of them will not make it out alive after the war.

"Avengers: Infinity War" hits theaters on May 4, 2018, while "Avengers 4" will be released on May 3, 2019.