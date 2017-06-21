'Avengers: Infinity War' News, Release Date: Chris Hemsworth Reveals Thanos Isn't the Sole Baddie

With the movie "Avengers: Infinity War" still about a year away, details about the film are still scarce. Considering how particular Marvel Studios is when it comes to protecting the confidentiality of its films, fans can only speculate on what to expect from the upcoming "Avengers" sequel. Recently, however, cast member Chris Hemsworth revealed an interesting detail about the movie as he teased fans about the villains who will face off with the Marvel superheroes.

At the recent Supanova Comic Con held in Sydney, Hemsworth revealed that Thanos is not the only bad guy in the upcoming movie. Although he was there to talk about "Thor: Ragnarok" which is set to hit theaters later this year, the actor was generous enough to entertain some questions about "Avengers: Infinity War."

During the event, someone asked Hemsworth about the villains in the upcoming "Avengers" film and the actor did not mind answering the question.

Shared by a Marvel fan named Tyler James, Hemsworth's response to the query was: "We all should be very afraid of Thanos. There are a lot more villains in Infinity War too."

Since "Avengers: Infinity War" was first announced, the production has only highlighted Thanos as the bad guy of the film. Based on Hemsworth's statement, however, fans can now be sure that the Mad Titan will be joined by other villains in waging a war against the superheroes.

Meanwhile, the upcoming "Avengers" film will reportedly feature around 67 characters, including Scarlett Johansson.

In a recent appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the actress teased about how massive the scenes in the film will be. She also said: "In one particular scene there's like 32 [characters], there's a lot. There's so many of us, I don't know who's a Marvel character and who's a crew member."

"Avengers: Infinity War" is set for release in U.S. theaters on May 4, 2018.