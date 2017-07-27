'Avengers: Infinity War' News, Release Date: Fully Assembled Poster Brings Together Marvel Superheroes

Facebook/Avengers Promotional image for the 'Avengers'

The poster of "Avengers: Infinity War" that Marvel Studios released to celebrate the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con showed every major character in the upcoming film. With the characters fully-assembled, the poster also served as a tribute to the company which ushered in the era of MCU films in 2008 with "Iron Man."

Although Marvel Studios handed out some of the "Avengers: Infinity War" posters during their panel at the SDCC, it was not until a few days ago that it released the full banner in all its glory. The new poster combined the three which were handed out during the convention into a giant one that showed how successful Marvel was in finally bringing together all of its heroes in one film.

Prior to the release of the spectacular banner, the studio unveiled three separate posters during the convention. The first one featured Iron Man and some of the other heroes. The second showed Thanos and the Black Order, while Captain America was the highlight of the last one.

Since 2008, Marvel Studios has been slowly gearing up towards "Avengers: Infinity War" by steadily introducing films that featured its popular superheroes. The first phase introduced Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and War Machine. The next phase brought the Guardians of the Galaxy, Falcon, Winter Soldier, Vision, Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver and Ant-Man. The third and final phase has already brought in Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and Black Panther into the fold and will be ushering in several more.

The assembled banner, which includes all of the the Marvel superheroes introduced since the first "Iron Man," shows Thanos at the center of it all and flaunting the Infinity Gauntlet. It radiates a broad spectrum of colors and lights up the rest of the superheroes. It is quite noticeable though that Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is not on the poster. There are speculations that the superhero might not be fully introduced into the MCU until "Avengers 4," although some also say she will be present in "Avengers: Infinity War."

"Avengers: Infinity War" hits U.S. theaters on May 4, 2018.