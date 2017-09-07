'Avengers: Infinity War' News, Release Date: Karen Gillan Offers Peek at Nebula's Prosthetic Mask

Facebook/guardiansofthegalaxy Karen Gillan as Nebula

With production for "Avengers: Infinity War" currently in full swing, new reveals about the upcoming film continue to make their way online. Just this week, actress Karen Gillan offered fans a glimpse of her transformation as Nebula in the film by sharing a photo of her prosthetic mask.

Gillan is set to reprise her role as the complex character in "Avengers: Infinity War" and the yet-to-be-titled fourth "Avengers" movie. In the Marvel comics, Nebula is the villainous adopted daughter of Thanos and is one of those whose story arc is interesting to explore. Being one of the standout characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Nebula will reportedly have a significant role in the "Avengers: Infinity War" narrative.

A few days ago, Gillan took to Instagram to share a photo of a crew member showing off the remains of her Nebula prosthetic mask. Based on the caption, the photo was taken after filming for one of Nebula's scenes wrapped. "Nebula's face at the end of the day," she captioned the photo.

The mask looks as if it was actually peeled off of the actress' face, revealing a strong and thick layer of prosthetics meant to cover Nebula's entire head. At first glance, one would think that the mask was just body paint, but the image shows otherwise. In fact, it was revealed that Gillan sits on a makeup chair for hours before Legendary Effects gets her mask done. She does this every filming day. And at the end of each day, the mask only gets torn off and thrown away.

Last June, Marvel Studios also released a time-lapse video offering a peek of just how much it usually takes to get GIllan into her character as Nebula. Although it takes hours for the creative team to complete her head, the actress said the process of making her prosthetic mask has greatly improved since "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1."

"Avengers: Infinity War" will open in U.S. movie theaters on May 4, 2018.