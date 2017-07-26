'Avengers: Infinity War' News, Release Date: No Full Trailer Unveiled at the SDCC

Marvel Studios A still from "Captain America: Civil War"

Some Marvel fans were disappointed at the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con when the company did not unleash the full teaser trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War." Although the studio showed some footage from the movie during its panel, many people noticed that it was exactly the same as the one shown at the D23 Expo.

The footage showed the epic battle between the Avengers and the Mad Titan Thanos. In the said scene, Thanos took down a planet with the help of the Infinity Gauntlet.

The trailer opened with a shot of an unconscious Thor in space. He was then accidentally hit by the Milano, the Guardians of the Galaxy's ship. The group managed to bring him inside the vessel where he wakes up.

The scene then showed a number of events, like Loki getting hold of the Tesseract as well as Spider-Man riding a bus. Another shot displayed Iron Man with the Guardians. Towards the end of the clip, Thanos appeared, marking the beginning of the epic showdown between him and the superheroes.

In the clip, Thanos said, "Fun really isn't something one considers when balancing the universe." Gamora then looked at him while the Guardians noticed how devastated many places across the planet Earth were.

Before the battle began, Spider-Man was shown wearing his new suit. Captain America then arrived and so does the Hulk.

Describing the actual battle scene during the panel, Brandon Davis said, "Peter looks up at Tony, laying down with his mask off, fighting tears with Tony's hand behind his head, and says, 'I'm sorry, Tony.' Black Panther fights an Outrider, appearing as it did Infinity. Thor's head is squeezed by Thanos. Thanos pummels Iron Man in a fight."

The end of the clip shows the Guardians defeated by Thanos, as the villain puts together the Infinity Gauntlet and uses it to toss a moon at a planet.

Although Marvel has not yet revealed when it will release the full trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War," fans speculate that it will happen during the premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok" in November. The film is set to premiere in U.S. theaters on May 4, 2018.