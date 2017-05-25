'Avengers: Infinity War' News: Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan Work Out Together Allegedly for Upcoming Marvel Movie

As Marvel releases a slew of superhero films this year, the studio is already hard at work behind-the-scenes. A recent Instagram post revealed that production is now underway for "Avengers: Infinity War," and speculations are rife that Scarlett Johansson will be sharing some on-screen action with Sebastian Stan in the upcoming film.

Facebook/AvengersInfinityWarSagaPromotional photo for "Avengers: Infinity War"

In "Avengers: Infinity War," fans will see the mightiest heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe come together to protect the world. However, it remains to be seen who among the superheroes will do action scenes together.

This week, fitness trainer Don Saladino shared an Instagram photo of Johansson and Stan working out together, sparking speculations that Black Widow and the Winter Soldier might actually be featured fighting each other or side-by-side in one of the scenes of "Infinity War."

The upcoming film is not Saladino's first Marvel film with Stan.

While the photo showed the two big action stars together, its caption did not reveal much about whether or not Johansson and Stan's characters will interact with each other in the upcoming film.

In the caption, Saladino simply gave some tips for working out. "This week's topic is called 'Holiday Prep.'... I will be introducing a few tricks that will help you avoid feeling terrible after the weekend. I also want you to have some fun so stay tuned for some easy to incorporate secrets that I use," he wrote in the caption.

Although Saladino did not confirm that Johansson and Stan are actually training together for "Avengers: Infinity War," fans could not help but assume that this is the case.

Last week, Stan also posted a photo of him on Instagram, captioned "WS." Fans were quick to speculate that the photo had something to do with his reprisal of his role as the Winter Soldier in the upcoming film.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is set to hit U.S. theaters on May 4, 2018. Its untitled sequel will be released on May 3, 2019.