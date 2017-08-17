'Avengers: Infinity War' Plot News, Release Date: Film to Dig Deeper Into Nebula's Past

Facebook/Avengers Promotional image for the 'Avengers'

Marvel fans know Nebula for being one of those Marvel characters with a dark history. However, little is known about her troubled past. According to actress Karen Gillan, who will reprise her role as Nebula in "Avengers: Infinity War," the upcoming film will delve deeper into her character's past to reveal the darker side of her history.

In "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," fans were offered a peek into Nebula's character, at least from the perspective of her sister Gamora, who was played by Zoe Saldana. Although the film introduced the character and narrated how she was persecuted as a child by their adoptive father Thanos, it did not provide details as to why Nebula had to be the subject of many of the villain's ghastly experiments - most of which transformed her into the complex character that she is today.

According to reports, "Avengers: Infinity War" will give fans a closer look at Nebula's childhood with Thanos and explores where her quest for vengeance is coming from. In a recent interview at the Florida SuperCon, Gillan said the upcoming film will reveal why Nebula is so determined to get revenge against Thanos.

"Without giving away any spoilers, we're definitely going to continue the arc for Nebula and find out more about her past. And actually, we're going to find out that it's even worse than we know," said Gillan.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will likely serve as the peak of Nebula's story arc as she finally comes face to face with Thanos. Although it remains to be seen how much of her story from the comic book will be reflected in the film, fans can expect to see Nebula in her element in "Infinity War." In fact, Gillan revealed that the movie will feature an "emotional explosion" as Nebula confronts the Mad Titan.

"Avengers: Infinity War" hits theaters on May 4, 2018.