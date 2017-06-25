'Avengers: Infinity War' Plot Rumors, Release Date: Tony Stark's Arc Reactor to Return; Scarlett Johansson Teases Hero-Packed Scene
"Avengers: Infinity War" is currently in production, and a photo captured on set and shared by Robert Downey Jr. may have just given fans a little hint about what is in store for Iron Man.
The photo showed four cast members, who Downey dubbed as the "science bros," posing for the camera. It featured Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong and Downey himself.
Attentive fans also observed that Downey was wearing a shirt with a hole in the middle. This was where the arc reactor usually goes, but Tony Stark got rid of it in "Iron Man 3." It is possible that the arc reactor will make a comeback, though it remains to be seen if there is any truth to this speculation.
The upcoming superhero ensemble film boasts a slew of A-list actors who are all coming together to fight the evil Thanos, played by Josh Brolin. The third "Avengers" movie will see more than a dozen notable names assembling, and Scarlett Johansson even teased that one scene will feature over 30 characters at once.
"I think in one particular scene there's like 32 [characters]. There's a lot. There's so many of us," Johansson revealed during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
The extensive cast list also includes Danai Gurira, known for her role on AMC's "The Walking Dead." Gurira is set to reprise her role as Okoye, following a debut appearance in "Black Panther." For those who are unaware, Okoye is a member of the Dora Milaje, a group of bodyguards assigned to protect Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, who will also appear in "Infinity War."
Production for the fourth "Avengers" film will begin shortly after "Infinity War" wraps. They were initially intended to shoot concurrently. The official title of "Avengers 4" has yet to be announced.
"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit cinemas on May 4, 2018.