'Avengers: Infinity War' Plot Rumors, Release Date: Tony Stark's Arc Reactor to Return; Scarlett Johansson Teases Hero-Packed Scene

"Avengers: Infinity War" is currently in production, and a photo captured on set and shared by Robert Downey Jr. may have just given fans a little hint about what is in store for Iron Man.

Reuters/Stefan WermuthRobert Downey Jr. may have inadvertently given away a spoiler about his character, Tony Stark.

The photo showed four cast members, who Downey dubbed as the "science bros," posing for the camera. It featured Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong and Downey himself.

Attentive fans also observed that Downey was wearing a shirt with a hole in the middle. This was where the arc reactor usually goes, but Tony Stark got rid of it in "Iron Man 3." It is possible that the arc reactor will make a comeback, though it remains to be seen if there is any truth to this speculation.