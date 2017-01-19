'Avengers: Infinity War' Plot Rumors: Upcoming Film To Take Viewers To Several New Worlds

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Avengers: Infinity War" is expected to feature many familiar Marvel heroes showing up on-screen once again, banding together against a seemingly invincible enemy, but it is not just the movie's impressive cast that will capture the attention of the fans.

Along with featuring what may very well be the most star-studded cast ever assembled for any Marvel movie, "Infinity War" will also apparently show off an impressive array of different locations.

Marvel 'Avengers: Infinity War' is to make its official debut on May 4, 2018.

Speaking recently to Comicbook.com, production designer Charles Wood talked briefly about what fans can expect in terms of the settings that will be featured in the movie.

Wood noted that "many, many, many new worlds" will be included in the film. Wood also teased that "Infinity War" will take viewers beyond the bounds of Earth, though the exact corners of the universe that will be explored in the movie, unfortunately, remains unknown at this point.

That the aforementioned Marvel movie is extending its reach beyond Earth should come as no surprise considering who the protagonists will be dealing with this time around.

The mighty and unmerciful Thanos (Josh Brolin) is expected to show up in "Avengers: Infinity War" and his power is so overwhelming that a single planet may fail to contain it.

With Thanos finally getting his time in the spotlight, fans will likely be able to see some epic clashes between him and Earth's finest heroes.

Unfortunately, there's aren't a lot of details currently available about how battles will shake out in "Infinity War" and considering how many characters are involved in this movie, these encounters should end up being particularly eventful.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is currently set to hit cinemas on May 4, 2018, while its follow-up, the currently untitled "Avengers" sequel, is slated to make its official debut almost exactly a year later on May 3, 2019.