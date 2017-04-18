'Avengers: Infinity War' Plot Theories, News: Iron Man, Captain America to Die?

"Avengers: Infinity War" is not scheduled to premiere until next year, but the buzz is already at a high. With major plot points yet unknown, fans have taken to the internet to theorize on what could possibly happen in the upcoming sequel.

Facebook/avengers'Avengers: Infinity War' is set to bow in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Perhaps one of the most talked about topics online, though, is which characters will not make it out alive. Marvel has already built up a huge roster of big-name actors playing iconic superheroes over the years, and there is no doubt that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue for as long as the world will have it. This means that Marvel may need to make room for newer characters, as well as stories.

A popular theory is that either Iron Man/Tony Stark or Captain America/Steve Rogers will die. Both Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have been with Marvel since the beginning. It should also be noted that both actors' contracts only extend up to the fourth "Avengers" film, which means their characters are either going to retire or end up dead. After all, it was previously mentioned that Evans wants to pursue other projects.

Apart from Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, WhatCulture posits that Vision, played by Paul Bettany, is also most likely to die in the upcoming film. It is no secret that Vision carries the Mind Stone, which is one of the Infinity Stones that Thanos (Josh Brolin) seeks. In order to obtain it, Thanos may need to kill him.

But the Mind Stone is not the only Infinity Stone that Thanos does not possess. Another gem that has yet to be unveiled is the Soul Stone, which is speculated to be with Heimdall (Idris Elba).

There is also the possibility of killing Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Tony and Steve left off on extremely bad terms after "Captain America: Civil War," and it is going to take something huge in order to reunite them all on one side. The death of a beloved leader could very well serve as their motivation to band together and defeat Thanos.

Fans can rest assured, though, that there is a huge chance that Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) will survive the whole ordeal. A third "Guardians of the Galaxy" film is set to be released, and director James Gunn recently revealed that it will take place after the two "Avengers" films.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is set to premiere on May 4, 2018.