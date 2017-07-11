'Avengers: Infinity War' Premiere News, Spoilers: New Villain Spotted on Set; 'Ragnarok' Sets Storyline for Title

Facebook/Avengers A new villain faces the Avengers in the upcoming "Infinity War."

A new villain was spotted on the set of "Avengers: Infinity War" during a scene with Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange. Meanwhile, "Thor: Ragnarok" will be setting the narrative for the "Avengers" film.

"Avengers: Infinity War," directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, will see the return of Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), and Vision (Paul Bettany) in another battle to save the world from destruction.

The film will also feature the heroes from other Marvel films such "Black Panther," "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Dr. Strange," which might also include Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), who has yet to make her debut.

Along with the influx of heroes comes a new addition of villains in the film as well. While filming in Atlanta, Georgia, Cumberbatch's Dr. Strange was seen having an altercation with an unknown villain in one scene.

Just Jared reported set photos showing an unidentified actor in a computer-generated imagery (CGI) suit pinning down Dr. Strange.

The actor in a CGI suit had nothing else to give away his character, except for a patch on his right shoulder that reads "EB MAW." CBR indicated that the name stands for Ebony Maw.

Ebony Maw is known for having powers of manipulation and seduction and can influence the minds of his enemies. In the comic series, Ebony Maw has bad history with Dr. Strange, which makes sense for the two to be at odds in the "Avengers" film.

Meanwhile, Marvel's Kevin Feige shared that "Thor: Ragnarok" will set the storyline for "Avengers: Infinity War."

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Feige said, "Things change drastically in 'Ragnarok' and then build directly into "Infinity War." However, it is not yet clear how the events in the third "Thor" sequel will affect the story of the Avengers.

Followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon find out when "Ragnarok" premieres this coming November.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is slated to premiere on May 4, 2018.