'Avengers: Infinity War' Release Date, Cast News: Benedict Cumberbatch Arrives on Set as Doctor Strange

After many speculations and news regarding his possible non-appearance in the movie, Benedict Cumberbatch finally arrives on the set of "Avengers: Infinity War."

Marvel.com Benedict Cumberbatch is Doctor Strange.

The Doctor is definitely in. After many speculations, Cumberbatch finally made it to shoot his scenes for the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War." Many fans were worried that the British actor will not make it to the movie due to several reports of a stand-in spotted through the course of the filming. Now that Cumberbatch is all set to film the movie, this dispels all rumors and speculations on his non-appearance.

The news was confirmed by Cumberbatch's movement coach for his role as Doctor Strange, Jay Funk. Funk tweeted that the actor is heading to Atlanta to work on a movie and posted another tweet saying the "Doctor is in," referring to filming for "Avengers Infinity War."

However, Cumberbatch's arrival as Doctor Strange in the production is quite late. "Avengers Infinity War" started filming much earlier this year, and fans are thinking that given that amount of time, a lot of scenes have already been filmed. Can this mean that Doctor Strange will have a smaller role in the first part of the film? However, Strange has one of the Infinity Stones with him — the Time stone. Thus, his late arrival might still be perfect timing in this part of the production after all. Whatever the reason may be, fans will just have to wait for more news.

So far, there is no confirmation on which part of the "Avengers Infinity War" will Cumberbatch's Strange will fit in. Despite that, fans are confident that being a powerful sorcerer who possesses one of the Inifinity Stones will give the actor a lot of room to play.

"Avengers Infinity War" premieres in cinemas in 2018.