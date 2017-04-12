'Avengers: Infinity War' Release Date, News: The Women Are Taking Over With Sheer Power

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the longest time has been infused with huge doses of testosterone as the men dominate in every single film. In the upcoming ensemble movie "Avengers: Infinity War," however, it looks like women may be taking the helm.

In a leaked filming clip, Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the role of the all-powerful Scarlet Witch, is seen practicing an action sequence with who might be a part of Thanos' Black Order. Although she has been with the cast since the second Avengers film, this might be the first time that fans will get to see her go all-out one on one with an enemy.

Despite the clip not revealing a lot, it may drop hints that she'll have some heavy lifting to do with her action scenes, and hopefully fans get to see more of her untapped power. It can be recalled that she started out as a meek individual but in the right circumstances, she can be one formidable ally. Those who are familiar with the comics know that she can still do a lot more.

It's not just her who could stand up for women in the film. A recent trailer for "Thor: Ragnarok" was just released, sweeping everyone into an expectant frenzy for the movie. One of the bigger spectacles revealed in the teaser was the fearsome villainess, Hela (Cate Blanchett), who shatters the Mjolnir with just a single hand.

While she plays the antagonist for the solo movie, Comic Book thinks she might even play a central role in "Avengers: Infinity War." Hela could possibly be the embodiment of Lady Death, an entity Thanos falls deeply in love with yet is scorned time and again. There are theories he may be laying waste everywhere to gain her favor.

While this is just theory, it does hold some ground. This will all be proven when "Avengers: Infinity War" arrives in cinemas on May 4, 2018.