'Avengers: Infinity War' Release Date, Plot Spoilers: Zoe Saldana Says Film Is Going To Be 'Quite Dramatic'

In a recent interview, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" actress Zoe Saldana teases that "Avengers: Infinity War" is going to be "quite dramatic."

Facebook/avengersA still from "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

Saldana plays the role of Gamora, the adopted child of the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin) who initially used her as a weapon. However, Gamora later on decided to be on the good side and became one of the Guardians of the Galaxy along with other misfits Peter "Star-Lord" Quill (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper [voice], Sean Gunn [on-set]), and Groot (Vin Diesel).

Facebook/guardiansofthegalaxy Promotional image for "Guardians of the Galaxy's" first movie.

Saldana has been doing a series of interviews recently to promote "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" — which premieres in the United States on May 5 — where she also constantly gets questions about the Guardians' inclusion in the upcoming film that features what is by far the biggest culmination of Marvel heroes and titled "Avengers: Infinity War."

The Avengers include Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Steve Rogers aka Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

Talking to Collider, Saldana shared some information about filming "Avengers: Infinity War," saying: "I love what they're doing with the rest of the Avengers and their characters and their storylines. It's gonna be quite dramatic and amazing."

The actress also admitted that on the first day of filming the next "Avengers" film, she was "in shock" and had a slight concern of becoming too "overstimulated and overwhelmed" due to the movie's "immensity."

However, according to Saldana, her concerns were immediately overshadowed by excitement after seeing the direction that Marvel Studios and film directors Anthony and Joe Russo are taking in narrating the story of "Avengers: Infinity War."

As for the Guardians being mixed up with other Marvel heroes in the 2018 film, Saldana said she loves that their characters "were keeping our authentic voices," adding that it is what's going to make their addition to the film special.

On the other hand, in a separate interview, Pratt also commented on how the Guardians' presence is going to affect "Avengers: Infinity War."

Pratt recently told the Nerdist: "We definitely will have a strong presence, but we are playing supporting cast – you know what I mean? We're there to help them tell an awesome Infinity War story. But Guardians is cosmic. It is its own special off-shoot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Apart from the Avengers and the Guardians, "Avengers: Infinity War" will also star a long list of Marvel heroes who have already been introduced in the big screen, namely Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and many more.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will feature the Marvel heroes' clash with Thanos and it is slated to premiere on May 4, 2018.